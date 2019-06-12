Is GM's CEO, Mary Barra, Making A HUGE Mistake NOT Spinning Off A Corvette Sub-brand ASAP?

When it comes to General Motors and the Chevrolet Corvette, it seems that GM may have had enough innovation for the time being. I guess that is sort of understandable.



It did just take probably its most iconic nameplate and change its setup entirely by moving to a mid-engine layout.



And GM bosses aren't stupid. They know they're taking a HUGE risk. But, there's just one thing: It may also be suffering an opportunity cost by NOT playing into what the market is asking for.



That would be high-performance sport-utility vehicles and four-door coupes. The Corvette nameplate is primed for this, however, it seems like GM is passing this up — for now. MotorTrend spoke with GM's CEO, Mary Barra, who noted the conglomerate is playing it safe but not closing the door entirely.



So, we've got to wonder: Is Barra/GM making a HUGE mistake by NOT moving fast on this trend? GM always seems to be reactive than proactive and it suffers for this.







...What about making Corvette its own brand or a subbrand like Ford is doing with Mustang?



"I think you have to be really careful because you have to understand what makes the brand the brand," Barra told us. "So I'm not going to say never, but I think if General Motors were to ever do anything, we would assess it very, very carefully.



"Corvette means something so special to so many people," Barra continued. It must be managed carefully because it is so important to its long-term success that it lives up to the name...



