Ever since the luxury wing of Hyundai was spun off into a separate brand in 2017, there were plans in place to ensure that only the top producing dealers would have the privilege of selling those new high line vehicles.

Genesis originally wanted a total of 100 dealers nationwide in affluent parts of the US to push these new highly spec'd, and aggressively priced automobiles onto American roads to get the right type of attention and pound it's proverbial chest.