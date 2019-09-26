Is He Right? Exxon CEO States: Zero-Emissions Vehicles Will Serve Little Purpose If They Remained Charged By A Coal-Powered Grid

Exxon CEO Darren Woods recently expressed his doubts about the transportation sector’s transition to electric vehicles. In comments during the 2019 Oil and Gas Climate Initiative meet, the CEO extended a rather blunt dismissal of EVs, suggesting that the zero-emissions vehicles will serve little purpose if they remained charged by a coal-powered grid.

Woods’ comments were brought to light by Reuters energy markets correspondent Devika Krishna Kumar, who quoted the CEO’s statement in a Twitter post. Advisory board member at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center Christine Arena also shared the tidbit from the Exxon CEO. “What’s the point of having electric vehicles that will end up being charged by power generated from coal,” Woods said.