Is He Right? Exxon CEO States: Zero-Emissions Vehicles Will Serve Little Purpose If They Remained Charged By A Coal-Powered Grid

Agent009 submitted on 9/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:23:50 PM

4 user comments | Views : 488 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Exxon CEO Darren Woods recently expressed his doubts about the transportation sector’s transition to electric vehicles.

In comments during the 2019 Oil and Gas Climate Initiative meet, the CEO extended a rather blunt dismissal of EVs, suggesting that the zero-emissions vehicles will serve little purpose if they remained charged by a coal-powered grid. 

Woods’ comments were brought to light by Reuters energy markets correspondent Devika Krishna Kumar, who quoted the CEO’s statement in a Twitter post. Advisory board member at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center Christine Arena also shared the tidbit from the Exxon CEO. “What’s the point of having electric vehicles that will end up being charged by power generated from coal,” Woods said.



Read Article


Is He Right? Exxon CEO States: Zero-Emissions Vehicles Will Serve Little Purpose If They Remained Charged By A Coal-Powered Grid

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

OttoC

I want "climate change" more that ever so punks like Greta Thunberg go extinct

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2019 12:44:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

OttoC

Her parents really should have "saved the planet" by not bringing a child into the world.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2019 12:44:56 PM | | Votes: 1   

atc98092

No, the CEO is wrong. Less than half of the US power grid is fed by coal, and it's decreasing all the time. In some areas it's under 20%, and here in WA it will be zero within 5 years. All he's doing is protecting his product.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2019 12:47:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Agreed. The USA will wind down its coal plants in time. This is the low hanging fruit for cleaner air. Much harder to get people to drive less. If we shut them down in Ontario, others can too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/26/2019 1:18:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]