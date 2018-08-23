Is It Really Needed? BMW Hints At A 9-Series To Take On Bentley And Maybach

BMW design director Adrian van Hooydonk has hinted that a 9 Series four-door coupé to rival the Mercedes-Maybach S600 could be on the cards as part of the brand’s push into the high-end luxury market.

The German marque recently launched a new 8 Series to take on the Porsche 911 and Mercedes S-Class, as part of plans to move the top end of its range further into the premium market. That strategy is likely to include a number of new models, which could include a 9 Series.

When asked whether BMW had plans for a 9 Series, van Hooydonk said: “Let’s say this: we won’t stop here [with the 8 Series]. Obviously our job is to have more ideas than the company can build, because the other way round would be very bad.