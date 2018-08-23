Is It Really Needed? BMW Hints At A 9-Series To Take On Bentley And Maybach

BMW design director Adrian van Hooydonk has hinted that a 9 Series four-door coupé to rival the Mercedes-Maybach S600 could be on the cards as part of the brand’s push into the high-end luxury market.

The German marque recently launched a new 8 Series to take on the Porsche 911 and Mercedes S-Class, as part of plans to move the top end of its range further into the premium market. That strategy is likely to include a number of new models, which could include a 9 Series.

When asked whether BMW had plans for a 9 Series, van Hooydonk said: “Let’s say this: we won’t stop here [with the 8 Series]. Obviously our job is to have more ideas than the company can build, because the other way round would be very bad.



User Comments

Dexter1

What's with Hooeydonk (?) filling in the space that separates the twin kidney grille leaving just a little protrusion on the top and bottom as separators? Kia already did that to their grilles 4 years ago!

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/23/2018 2:33:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Deutschland

They need to fix the 7 series and make it an appealing vehicle again

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 8/23/2018 2:45:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

