Is It Time To Cash In The 401k And Drop $200K On A Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door?

The third Mercedes-AMG model developed in-house after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT has now reached the assembly line at Mercedes’ factory in Sindelfingen, Germany. It was back in 2014 when the three-pointed star reached an agreement with the works council to add the GT 4-Door Coupe to the assembly line as part of a transformation plan also involving an investment of €1.5 billion (about $1.75B) by 2020.

A further €600M ($702M) is being invested in research and development at the same Sindelfingen location where some versions of the E-Class, CLS-Class, and S-Class come to life together with the Maybach and the AMG GT family. The significant investment in R&D makes perfect sense considering Mercedes has plans to build fully electric models here in the years to come as part of the newly established EQ family.