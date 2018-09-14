Is It Time To Cash In The 401k And Drop $200K On A Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door?

The third Mercedes-AMG model developed in-house after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT has now reached the assembly line at Mercedes’ factory in Sindelfingen, Germany.

It was back in 2014 when the three-pointed star reached an agreement with the works council to add the GT 4-Door Coupe to the assembly line as part of a transformation plan also involving an investment of €1.5 billion (about $1.75B) by 2020.

A further €600M ($702M) is being invested in research and development at the same Sindelfingen location where some versions of the E-Class, CLS-Class, and S-Class come to life together with the Maybach and the AMG GT family. The significant investment in R&D makes perfect sense considering Mercedes has plans to build fully electric models here in the years to come as part of the newly established EQ family.



User Comments

OneOfOne

sure, if you're dumb enough to buy a sedan in this environment and want to live out of it.

OneOfOne (View Profile)

Posted on 9/14/2018 9:45:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

dumpsty

Why is it "dumb" to BUY a sedan today?

Yeah...cashing in retirement savings is a silly idea, especially for any vehicle.

More & more major automakers are finding out that it's better to just wind-down their sedan operations for this period. But that kind of planning only makes sense if they have already started R&D for CUV's that will fill in models in the various size categories. Otherwise, their lineups look like complete sh!t & does nothing to encourage curious consumers to shop the brand. Hint: Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Genesis.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 9/14/2018 10:43:26 AM | | Votes: 2   

dumpsty

It's kinda weird that M-B has finally embraced the concept of offering marketly smaller series of luxury vehicles (sedan, hatch, CUV) in the US, during a time when sedan/hatch sales have tanked for everyone & after nearly 2 decades after the DCX debacle. Many of us have not forgotten.

It's clear M-B wants to capitalize from the increase in upscale sedan sales for mainstream brands regardless of the decline is overall sedan sales overall. But they're planning product introductions as the larger domestic automakers has announced that they will start to reduce the number of sedans they offer significantly & with no clear/solid major refreshes planned.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 9/14/2018 10:51:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

