Is It Worth It? Some Dealers Marking Up Initial Gladiator Deliveries By $20,000

When news broke that 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks were selling for $56k on average, we were left with more questions than answers—how can a vehicle that tops out around $60k manage that? Are lower trim models collecting dust in the corner while loaded Gladiator Rubicons fly off showroom floors? Although both of those could contribute to the end result, another layer to the story has surfaced and, for buyers, it's not pretty.

Some Jeep dealers are marking up Gladiators to the tune of $80k, skewing not only average transaction prices but also their at-risk reputations.



User Comments

countguy

LMAO, anyone stupid enough to pay that deserves to lose their money.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/21/2019 10:13:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

