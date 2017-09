Rumors about a Lexus LS F have been floating around for awhile and Toyota Motorsport GmbH even showed off a 641 hp concept several years ago.



We haven't heard much about the car lately but Road&Track has discovered a picture of the model on Instagram. Apparently taken from a Japanese magazine, the image shows the high-performance sedan would have an aggressive front fascia with a massive spindle grille that is flanked by large air intakes.





Read Article