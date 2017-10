Always lusted after that dream sports car, but could never decide on which one? Porsche thinks it might have the answer in the shape of a new subscription service called Porsche Passport that's launching in the United States.

The premise is quite simple. For a monthly payment of $2k, subscribers have access to a range of 8 different Porsche vehicles, such as basic model Macans, Cayennes and 718 variants, all accessed and booked via an app.