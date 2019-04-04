Is Sheryl Crow's FAVORITE Mistake Her Tesla? And How Did Elon Respond?

Customer Service, this is Elon, please hold.







Looks like she's experiencing a common issue:



On Tesla owner forums, some owners have reported similar issues with their screens over the years, usually around a software upgrade.



Advice ranged from rebooting (which the singer apparently has already tried, naturally) to a dreaded “time for service.”

One Tesla owner has described what worked for him in a similar situation: Drive his Model S without the main display screen because there is still the driver display, which is “much more stable than the main display.” That owner still had to talk with a technician to get his problem resolved, however.