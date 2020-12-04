Is THIS New Jeep Bill Murray Ad On Social Distancing Going To Make You MORE Likely To Buy A Jeep? Or Wasted $$?

Agent001 submitted on 4/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:09:20 PM

Jeep had a great ad this year during Super Bowl with Bill Murray and the Groundhog Day theme.

Probably, the most talked about ad. There's little evidence to show it made a big difference in sales. And isn't THAT what it's ALL about?

And now, with sales at a complete standstill and many companies products and futures in the balance what do they do?

Conserve $$$ and when dealers open back up, have some nice reserves to use on actually SELLING product again?

NOPE.

Let do ANOTHER expensive ad with him on the pro's of social distancing.

BECAUSE THERE HAVEN'T BEEN ENOUGH ADS using the SAME idea.

What are your thoughts?

Here's the ad...let us know your take on it.



Smart move that will pay off or like taking millions of dollars and donating it to the Bernie Sanders campaign?

Also, for all our friends celebrating today, enjoy your Easter and Passover.





User Comments

Vette71

Since my wife and I have been talking about this home confinement being like "Groundhog Day",i.e everyday is the same, this hits the nail on the head. It's not a sales pitch, which would be wasted $ right now, but keeps the brand's name out there with a human touch that could pay off in the future.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/12/2020 7:08:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

