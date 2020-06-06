Is THIS PR GOOD Or BAD For Rolls-Royce? MORE Cullinan's Spotted LOOTING In NYC? But THIS Time, There's A TWIST!

This is the SECOND time a Rolls=Royce Cullinan is spotted in NYC but this time there's a TWIST!



Thieves in New York City have been seen pulling up to a scene of frenzied looting in a Rolls Royce, and stealing from looters as they ran away with their haul.



In an undated video posted on social media Friday, a Rolls Royce Cullinan is seen driving up to the riot as people are making off with armfuls of stolen goods.



Two people in white hoodies are seen getting out the back of the car, along with another man, and attacking the looters.



'Holy s***,' says the man filming the scene from his balcony.



SO we have to ask a few questions in this bizzaro world going on...Is this GOOD PR for the Rolls-Royce brand or BAD?



Do these thieves WANT to be caught???



Or, are have the Home Alone STICKY Bandits made a comeback?







Read Article