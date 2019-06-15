Agent00R submitted on 6/15/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:25:55 PM
When you look at the latest and greatest automotive interior designs, they're not particularly revolutionary.
What you have is a lot of derivative looks.Well, with exception of the Tesla Model 3, which is quite sterile and has that tacked-on screen look. But I think most would agree that's a bit too far in the wrong direction.Coming from the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, Byton, is something a world's difference from what we're seeing out there today. It looks like a concept vehicle.That's because it features a 48-inch display that essentially wraps around the top of the dashboard.If that weren't enough, it also has a seven-inch display integrated into the driver's steering wheel and an eight-inch display that's centrally located by the armrest. It all seems a bit overkill, however, people are on a screen kick lately. Maybe it makes sense?That said, I've got to ask: Is THIS the interior of the future you were hoping for?
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
A screen is a screen is a screen. No character, no definition, no style, no sense of occasion...no nothing. No thank you. — PUGPROUD (View Profile)
