Is THIS The SECOND MOST LOVED VW To The Beetle In the USA? It's Always Been MY Favorite.

Agent001 submitted on 4/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:43:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 1,190 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: bringatrailer.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The people's car.

The Volkswagen Beetle. A game changer for all time in the auto business. It had an aura all its own.

But VW brought another car over that was completely different than the Beetle.

It wasn't cartoonish, it was SEXY for a German car of that era.

And arguably the best car they ever brought here.

And that car was the Scirocco. Even the name was exotic. And in the day I wanted one SO bad.



Yes, it was so under-powered but oh, was it sleek and hot looking. Italian looks, German practicality.

But I was stuck in the world of Rabbit. Sigh.

Here's a cherry used one for sale.

How did it rank in your book?



Read Article


Is THIS The SECOND MOST LOVED VW To The Beetle In the USA? It's Always Been MY Favorite.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]