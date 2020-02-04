Is THIS The SECOND MOST LOVED VW To The Beetle In the USA? It's Always Been MY Favorite.

The people's car. The Volkswagen Beetle. A game changer for all time in the auto business. It had an aura all its own.



But VW brought another car over that was completely different than the Beetle.



It wasn't cartoonish, it was SEXY for a German car of that era.



And arguably the best car they ever brought here.



And that car was the Scirocco. Even the name was exotic. And in the day I wanted one SO bad.







Yes, it was so under-powered but oh, was it sleek and hot looking. Italian looks, German practicality.



But I was stuck in the world of Rabbit. Sigh.



Here's a cherry used one for sale.



How did it rank in your book?







