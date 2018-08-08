Is Taking Tesla Private A Practical Thing To Do?

Billionaire investor Elon Musk has always done things his own way, from designing space rockets to manufacturing electric cars. Now the Tesla CEO is looking to re-engineer how a company can be taken private.

Musk announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. private for $420 per share, or $72 billion, in what would be the biggest deal of this kind. He said the funding for the deal was secured, but did not provide details. The company's board on Wednesday morning released a statement saying Musk opened a discussion with the board last week about taking the company private.