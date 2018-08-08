Is Taking Tesla Private A Practical Thing To Do?

Agent009 submitted on 8/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:40 AM

1 user comments | Views : 558 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Billionaire investor Elon Musk has always done things his own way, from designing space rockets to manufacturing electric cars.

Now the Tesla CEO is looking to re-engineer how a company can be taken private.

Musk announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. private for $420 per share, or $72 billion, in what would be the biggest deal of this kind. He said the funding for the deal was secured, but did not provide details. The company's board on Wednesday morning released a statement saying Musk opened a discussion with the board last week about taking the company private.



Read Article


Is Taking Tesla Private A Practical Thing To Do?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

coch

Click for more B.S. Tesla articles.

Just go bankrupt already so we can get back to reading about automobiles.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 8/8/2018 10:55:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]