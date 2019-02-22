Is Tesla A CULT? Whatever It Is, It's HAMMERING BMW Just Like We Predicted

One of the largest U.

S. auto dealers just had a rough quarter selling BMWs, and a top executive said Tesla Inc. played a major role.

 

Sonic Automotive Inc., the fifth-largest U.S. dealership group, reported a disappointing fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

 

Dyke said. “My hat off to them -- they’re selling a lot of cars, and there is no question in California that it’s getting in our shorts.”

The Spies say the car that USED to be unbeatable and the most important product they sell, the BMW 3-Series, is getting OWNED in Ca. by Tesla.

And there is NO sign BMW has an answer coming soon or EVER.

Is the 3-series DONE or can BMW stage a comeback? And if so, HOW?



User Comments

valhallakey

Well there is a bit to unpack here. 1) Tesla has a cult around it, however not all who admire or own a Tesla are part of that cult. From the people I have met I would say 25-30% are. 2) Yes a lot of 3 series BMWs, A4 series Audis, C class Mercedes and likely some Lexus, Infinity and Caddilac among others are like to see sales impacted by the Tesla 3 sales. 3) Is the 3 series BMW done? Not likely at least not for now. Hopefully they have some exciting new models I understand the i4 is close to production and that would certainly help. Ensuring the 3 series sets the bar for dynamics by a good margin in the class would be a good starting point to reclaim their spot on the top.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2019 2:36:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

