Is Tesla FINALLY Getting On Track With Its All-new Model 3 Deliveries? Signs Seem To Indicate...

Agent00R submitted on 12/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:52:41 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,356 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While the Tesla Model 3 was, arguably, one of the most historic automotive launches, it also has been one of the biggest blunders.

Although shares of TSLA remain quite robust in light of delays, I think it's safe to say it's been rather disappointing.

At least Elon Musk is consistent. We know he's going to over promise and under deliver. 

As the number of Model 3s on the road has been extremely low as the organization deals with "production hell," we're looking forward to seeing the ramp up. And, it seems that it may be starting to get underway.

Not too long ago I noted a Reddit user who had received their confirmation and a delivery date. Now it seems that another batch of invites has been sent to Model 3 reservation holders. According to reports, the lucky few are mostly based in California and previous Tesla owners. 

So, how much longer until we hit the 5,000 unit mark? What say you, Spies? Is TSLA finally coming around?


...Now things are starting to get interesting for the Model 3.  Tesla is definitely ramping up Model 3 deliveries this week with hundreds of vehicles spotted at delivery centers, then suppliers say that production is increasing to 5,000 units, and now they are accelerating the pace at which they send out invites to configure.

While we have yet to see a volume of Model 3 vehicles being delivered that would confirm that Tesla fixed the production issues that were preventing volume production, we are getting an increasing number of evidence that Tesla is producing more Model 3 vehicles this month...



Read Article


Is Tesla FINALLY Getting On Track With Its All-new Model 3 Deliveries? Signs Seem To Indicate...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MrEE

May not be all bad, ideally once Tesla hits the tax credit limit, it should be capable of max production so allow the most qualifying units ship for the following quarters. Though not sure if the likely tax over-hall continues the credit.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 9:53:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

I believe I read last night that the tax credit survived. Nothing is certain until it is signed into law, of course.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 10:07:18 AM | | Votes: 1   

atc98092

I would like Tesla to succeed. I just wish Musk would try being a little more realistic with his projections.

I'm not in the market at this time, as I just bought my new Outback, but I would be more than happy to go pure electric with my next car. Living in the Pacific NW means almost all of our electricity is from hydro power, and I'll likely be retired by the time I next buy, so range won't be as big an issue. The current Model 3 interior is less than inspiring to me, but I expect there to be more competition by the time I'm in the market again. And strong competition is good for all of us.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 10:06:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

t_bone

Lots of crappy cars have been delivered initially without hiccups...in the end it's all about the product quality. Are we car enthusiasts here or supply chain management wonks?

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 11:17:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

"While the Tesla Model 3 was, arguably, one of the most historic automotive launches..."


LOL, what's "historic" about the Model 3? People have been selling EVs for 120 years.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 1:40:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]