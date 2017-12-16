Is Tesla FINALLY Getting On Track With Its All-new Model 3 Deliveries? Signs Seem To Indicate...

While the Tesla Model 3 was, arguably, one of the most historic automotive launches, it also has been one of the biggest blunders. Although shares of TSLA remain quite robust in light of delays, I think it's safe to say it's been rather disappointing.



At least Elon Musk is consistent. We know he's going to over promise and under deliver.



As the number of Model 3s on the road has been extremely low as the organization deals with "production hell," we're looking forward to seeing the ramp up. And, it seems that it may be starting to get underway.



Not too long ago I noted a Reddit user who had received their confirmation and a delivery date. Now it seems that another batch of invites has been sent to Model 3 reservation holders. According to reports, the lucky few are mostly based in California and previous Tesla owners.



So, how much longer until we hit the 5,000 unit mark? What say you, Spies? Is TSLA finally coming around?





...Now things are starting to get interesting for the Model 3. Tesla is definitely ramping up Model 3 deliveries this week with hundreds of vehicles spotted at delivery centers, then suppliers say that production is increasing to 5,000 units, and now they are accelerating the pace at which they send out invites to configure.



While we have yet to see a volume of Model 3 vehicles being delivered that would confirm that Tesla fixed the production issues that were preventing volume production, we are getting an increasing number of evidence that Tesla is producing more Model 3 vehicles this month...



