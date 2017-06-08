Is The Chevrolet Bolt UnFIT To Even Be Compared To The Tesla 3?

In recent weeks it seems like the automotive world has been surrounding one thing and one thing only. That would be the Tesla Model 3. With over 450,000 interested parties, it is an incredible launch of an automobile. And, just last week the first customer handovers took place.



So, now what?



The initial reviews are in and they are seemingly positive. Some publications gushed over the all-new Model 3 while others were kind of bland and read as though the author wanted more wheel time.



The question that keeps coming up, however, is whether or not the Model 3 can take on the Chevrolet Bolt? Say what?



To us it seems like this is a silly comparison. Yes, they're price competitive and are electric vehicles. But is it really even applicable? Realistically, the Model 3 looks like a luxury product that can square off with the BMW 3-Series and Audi A4. The Bolt, on the other hand, looks more at home against the Honda Fit. Inside and out it seems to lack that certain cachet people are looking for.



THINK: We're living in a world where brands like H&M are drawing customers in while The Gap is deteriorating. People want higher-end style and design.



What say you, Spies? Is the Bolt UNFIT to even be compared against the Model 3?





