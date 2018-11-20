Is The Current Boxy SUV Trend Something You Can Live With?

Like any industry, automakers are constantly studying what could be the next ‘big thing.’ Right now, for example, Ford believes traditional cars like the Focus and Fusion have become boring to Americans who clearly prefer SUV crossovers. Sales figures don’t lie.

Car sales are down while crossover and truck sales are up. And because gasoline is cheap again (for now), SUV crossovers of all sizes are experiencing phenomenal sales. Using Ford as an example again, it previously couldn’t build new Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators fast enough to satisfy demand until an additional work shift was added.