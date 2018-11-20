Is The Current Boxy SUV Trend Something You Can Live With?

Like any industry, automakers are constantly studying what could be the next ‘big thing.
’ Right now, for example, Ford believes traditional cars like the Focus and Fusion have become boring to Americans who clearly prefer SUV crossovers. Sales figures don’t lie.

Car sales are down while crossover and truck sales are up. And because gasoline is cheap again (for now), SUV crossovers of all sizes are experiencing phenomenal sales. Using Ford as an example again, it previously couldn’t build new Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators fast enough to satisfy demand until an additional work shift was added.

 


MDarringer

I much prefer the boxy look on an SUV. Trying to make SUVs have curvature usually results in them looking ungainly such as a BMW X6 or they come out looking like the boxes they are with curves force on them or they come out as sci-fi looking anal excretions.

Chevy made a terrible mistake using the "Blazer" name on their Edge.

The real Jeep Cherokee is so much better looking than the Fiat Cherokee for example.

