Is The EASIEST Way To Tell Someone Has NO IDEA About Autos When They BUY An Acura Sedan Or An Infiniti?

Agent00R submitted on 6/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:59 AM

1 user comments | Views : 426 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I am pretty sure if I were to poll most users here on AutoSpies, their current driver or next purchase wouldn't be an Acura sedan or any Infiniti.

It's not that these vehicles are God awful products. There's more to it than that.

They're just milquetoast and aren't particularly strong in any one facet. Their technology is meh at best, pricing and packaging not exceptional, styling is poor and their trimmings won't exactly blow your doors off.

And they're not especially fun when pushed.

Agent 001 and I were discussing this just the other day. We were wondering what's the surefire way to tell that someone has absolutely NO CLUE about autos whatsoever.

After seeing an all-new Acura RLX on the road, I was completely miffed. First, because I had no idea what it was until I looked closer, and second, because I couldn't believe someone actually bought one!

So, we've got to ask: Is the EASIEST way to tell someone has NO IDEA about autos when they buy an Acura sedan or any Infiniti? What say you, Spies?



Is The EASIEST Way To Tell Someone Has NO IDEA About Autos When They BUY An Acura Sedan Or An Infiniti?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

monster

The same cam be said regarding any car manufacturers. Everyone has a budget and specifics they like in the car.

monster (View Profile)

Posted on 6/8/2019 1:26:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]