Is The EASIEST Way To Tell Someone Has NO IDEA About Autos When They BUY An Acura Sedan Or An Infiniti?

I am pretty sure if I were to poll most users here on AutoSpies, their current driver or next purchase wouldn't be an Acura sedan or any Infiniti. It's not that these vehicles are God awful products. There's more to it than that.



They're just milquetoast and aren't particularly strong in any one facet. Their technology is meh at best, pricing and packaging not exceptional, styling is poor and their trimmings won't exactly blow your doors off.



And they're not especially fun when pushed.



Agent 001 and I were discussing this just the other day. We were wondering what's the surefire way to tell that someone has absolutely NO CLUE about autos whatsoever.



After seeing an all-new Acura RLX on the road, I was completely miffed. First, because I had no idea what it was until I looked closer, and second, because I couldn't believe someone actually bought one!



So, we've got to ask: Is the EASIEST way to tell someone has NO IDEA about autos when they buy an Acura sedan or any Infiniti? What say you, Spies?





