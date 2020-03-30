Is The EV Scooter Market Going To Survive For The "Shelter In Place" Cities?

I think at this point, it's fair to say that dockless scooters can be a fun and convenient way of crossing short distances in cities, but they are hardly the world-changing revolution in "urban mobility" that they were supposed to be. Besides the fact that they litter city streets and sidewalks like the toys a spoiled kid refuses to put away, the scooters owned by Bird, Lime and the rest come with huge overhead and maintenance costs and, as has been typical for Silicon Valley in recent years, an unclear path to actual profitability. Scale, yes. Money? Not so much.



