Is The Jeep Gladiator About To Go On A Sales Tear? Launch Edition That Costs $61k SOLD OUT In 24h...

It was only days ago I posted about the all-new, 2020 Jeep Gladiator's price.



The initial impression from the commenters was that this is a product that is way overpriced. At $35,000, sure, it's a great product. At $61,000 though, it was outrageous.



But, is it?



We have to ask ourselves that again as the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition that retails for about $61,000 just sold out in 24 hours. And, we're not talking about 419 units. We're talking about 4,910.



That's not an insignificant number of vehicles to move in 24 hours, folks.



People have been waiting for a Jeep Wrangler pick-up truck for quite some time and I think it's safe to say there's some pent up demand. That said, judging from this spectacle we've got to ask: Is the all-new, 2020 Gladiator about to go on a sales tear?











Jeep's press release follows:



Jeep to partner with wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway for additional activation in May as part of Military Appreciation Month - A limited-run version of the Jeep® brand’s return to the pickup truck market – the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition – has sold out in the limited pre-order opportunity. The unique Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition was offered for pre-order to the general public on Jeep 4x4 Day, April 4. The pre-order process, including selecting a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition and connecting with a dealer, allowed buyers to start the ordering process online through a dedicated Jeep Gladiator Concierge.



“There has been significant interest in the all-new Jeep Gladiator since it was first revealed late last year,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “This was made further evident by the incredible response of the 4,190 soon-to-be Gladiator Launch Edition owners, who pre-ordered their vehicles yesterday. The response has inspired both us at the Jeep brand and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway. So, while the details are still to come, we plan to ‘pay it forward’ together in a special way with Noah in May during Military Appreciation Month.”



Consumers who pre-ordered a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model are now exclusively eligible to enter the “Find Your Freedom” contest, where they will have the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, one person can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure. To enter, they will submit their personal “Gladiator” video to be judged by the Jeep brand along with wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, who will choose the winner. Galloway shares more details in this video.



The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will feature unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a “One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio, and its 419 area code where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are proudly assembled.



Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms this spring.



Joining the Gladiator lineup for a limited run, the Launch Edition features a unique forged aluminum tailgate badge, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels, 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster painted in Monaco silver and black leather seats with red accent stitching.



Available in Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red and Granite Crystal Metallic, the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a body-color hardtop and fender flares. Standard features include LED head and taillights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning With Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Trail Rail Cargo Management System, spray-in bedliner and Trailer Tow. Gladiator Rubicon models are capable of towing 7,000 lbs.



The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.



The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most off-road capable midsize truck ever - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and available best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.



Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, further Gladiator’s appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.



