Is The Mach E Going To Be A Success Simply Because It Is Half The Price Of A Tesla?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is coming, you know that, as is an electric F-150, and of course the Bronco, but this blog is really about those first two cars, since they are more game-changing, at least for Ford.

For those of us on the outside this merely constitutes trying.

I don’t mean to be snide. Electric cars are the future, but if there is no market for them, or if there is only a small market for them, you can’t expect big automakers to care much about them, even if our planet is dying and all that. But the funny thing is that there is a big market for electric cars that people want—and it sure sounds like the Mustang Mach-E is an electric car that people want.



mre30

No, it's going to be a success because it will be twice as good at half the price.

Posted on 12/4/2019 9:19:20 AM

Posted on 12/4/2019 9:19:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

