Is The Much-hyped Rivian R1T Pick-up Truck Only HOT Among The Crowd That Will NEVER Actually Buy One?

Rivian is having a helluva past six or so months.



After a strong debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) the company has continued to pick up momentum. It certainly helps when you have the financial backing of both Amazon and Ford, the latter of which announced a half billion dollar investment in the company this week.



NOTE: Amazon has invested $700MM in Rivian.



While the automotive media has waxed poetic about the all-new concepts from Rivian, I can't help but notice one thing. I have yet to hear any excitement coming from traditional pick-up truck buyers. The only folks really jacked up about Rivian are the scribes who can't actually afford these toys. Aside from that, I haven't had any inquiries from anyone.



When Tesla made this much noise I was fielding calls from everyone and their mother.



I consulted the truck expert, Agent 001 on the matter and he noted the same thing. Breaking down its exterior design, we both agree it is rather femme and a bit on the goofy side. For good measure the designers integrated the sweeping light bar that seems to be appearing on just about every concept these days. Its interior boasts a sophisticated, Scandinavian-influenced design that would be right at home in a futuristic Audi, BMW, Mercedes or Volvo product. I actually like its interior but it seems to miss what high-volume pick-up truck buyers want: An in-your-face design (e.g., Ford F-150 Raptor) and a durable/functional interior. Oh, and chrome. LOTS of chrome.



So, we've got to ask: Is the Rivian R1T pick-up truck only HOT among the crowd that will NEVER actually buy one? Is there something BIGGER going on here?





