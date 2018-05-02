Is The Scandal Rocked UAW Becoming As Out Of Touch And Irrelevant As The DNC?

The UAW's cornerstone principle of solidarity among its membership is under growing pressure as a federal corruption investigation widens and more details emerge about the luxuries purchased with millions of dollars intended to train workers.

Three rank-and-file members sued the union in January, seeking hundreds of millions of dollars for what they claim was collusion with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Separately, former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, who oversaw 2015 contract negotiations, became implicated in the scandal.



User Comments

Jazzyjazz

YES! Communism sucks.

Posted on 2/5/2018 10:32:18 AM

Posted on 2/5/2018 10:32:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

qwertyfla1

Unions are business cancer and the DummyCraps are no better. Do away with both useless, self-serving corrupt criminal organizations and MAGA.

Posted on 2/5/2018 11:09:41 AM

Posted on 2/5/2018 11:09:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

