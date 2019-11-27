Is The Tesla's Cybertruck The Distraction That Rivian Needs To Succeed Against The Detroit 3?

The Tesla Cybertruck is not a vehicle that could be appreciated by everyone. Uncompromisingly futuristic and angular to a fault, the vehicle looks less like a traditional pickup compared to other all-electric trucks like the Rivian R1T. Thanks to its polarizing looks, Tesla critics have predicted that the Cybertruck would be a flop, since the vehicle would not appeal to traditional “truck people,” who have preconceived notions about what a pickup should look like. To be fair, the Cybertruck has received harsh criticism from a good number of classic pickup truck enthusiasts. Yet, despite this, the idea that the all-electric truck would fail because it would not appeal to a “typical Ford F-150 buyer” will likely be proven wrong. In fact, if one were to look at the history of Tesla’s vehicles, particularly the Model 3, one would note that the electric car maker’s cars do not really need the support of an existing demographic to be a success.



Read Article