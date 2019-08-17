Is There A Quiet Correction Happening To New Luxury Car Prices?

Agent00R submitted on 8/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:17:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 812 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

From a macro perspective, there's no question that sport-utility vehicles and trucks are dominating the automotive landscape today.

It's been a strong trend for some time now and it appears it's not dying out.

Cars are simply slogging through this phase, right now.

Luxury cars, it seems, are starting to sit a bit too long on dealer lots. That means cash on the hood and deals to be had — provided you do some digging.

This applies to your traditional luxury sedans as well as more forward-thinking choices, like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. Take, for example, our cover image. It's a teaser advertisement for a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with $50,000 in savings.

Have you noticed similar deals in your neighborhood?

Do you see a quiet correction happening to new luxury car prices as buyers continue to opt for SUVs and trucks?



Is There A Quiet Correction Happening To New Luxury Car Prices?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]