Is There A Quiet Correction Happening To New Luxury Car Prices?

From a macro perspective, there's no question that sport-utility vehicles and trucks are dominating the automotive landscape today. It's been a strong trend for some time now and it appears it's not dying out.



Cars are simply slogging through this phase, right now.



Luxury cars, it seems, are starting to sit a bit too long on dealer lots. That means cash on the hood and deals to be had — provided you do some digging.



This applies to your traditional luxury sedans as well as more forward-thinking choices, like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. Take, for example, our cover image. It's a teaser advertisement for a Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with $50,000 in savings.



Have you noticed similar deals in your neighborhood?



Do you see a quiet correction happening to new luxury car prices as buyers continue to opt for SUVs and trucks?





