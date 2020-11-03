Is This Going To Work? Lexus Giving Top Dollar On Tesla Trades - Rid Yourself Of Reliability And Range Issues They Say

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:01:33 PM

0 user comments | Views : 974 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus takes things a huge step forward beyond its self-charging campaign to try to pull buyers away from Tesla.

The Toyota luxury brand actually goes so far as to ask people to trade in their Tesla (since they've already had their fun and now they should choose zero compromise) and promises it will pay top dollar for people's Tesla trade-ins.

Lexus also touts local dealer networks, no wait time on parts, no range anxiety, and high mark via J.D. Power for quality, initial dependability, and customer satisfaction.



Read Article


Is This Going To Work? Lexus Giving Top Dollar On Tesla Trades - Rid Yourself Of Reliability And Range Issues They Say

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]