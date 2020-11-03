Is This Going To Work? Lexus Giving Top Dollar On Tesla Trades - Rid Yourself Of Reliability And Range Issues They Say

Lexus takes things a huge step forward beyond its self-charging campaign to try to pull buyers away from Tesla. The Toyota luxury brand actually goes so far as to ask people to trade in their Tesla (since they've already had their fun and now they should choose zero compromise) and promises it will pay top dollar for people's Tesla trade-ins.

Lexus also touts local dealer networks, no wait time on parts, no range anxiety, and high mark via J.D. Power for quality, initial dependability, and customer satisfaction.