Is Trump RIGHT? Are The Current Crop Of Auto Executives FOOLISH And TOO Politically Correct?

President Trump slammed “politically correct” automakers Opens a New Window.

  on Wednesday, defending his plan to roll back Obama-era carbon emissions standards.

 

“My proposal to the politically correct Automobile Companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $3000, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer,” Trump tweeted.

Is he right? Or is HE foolish?

Who would you bet on being right on this subject? The auto execs or the President?

Spies, discuss...



User Comments

Aspy11

Yes

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:10:54 PM

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:10:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Right after he buys Greenland... Just ignore it. Winter is coming and so is 2020.

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:20:59 PM

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:20:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Where is Kellyanne to take that Big Orange Baboon’s phone away?!?! He tweets more than a reality tv star...oh wait...carry on

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:34:08 PM

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:34:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Remember - Trump believes that the average person is making over $100,000 - so we would need to find out what he thinks the average car is before determining how much you would save - and how bad your breathing will get because of that.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2019 5:43:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

