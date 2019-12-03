Is World Ready For A 500HP Chinese M3 Killer?

Agent009 submitted on 3/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:31:44 PM

2 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in October last year, Chinese company Lynk & Co presented together with Cyan Racing a World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) vehicle based on the 03 sedan.

The first video of the car undergoing testing on the road in Spain was released this week.

At the time of the car’s introduction, Cyan said the 03’s engine developed 500 hp, but that number apparently was just an estimate. As per the details released by the racing team this week, the 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant develops in fact 528 hp.



Read Article


Is World Ready For A 500HP Chinese M3 Killer?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

oxavier

OMG, the M3 is dead then.

oxavier (View Profile)

Posted on 3/12/2019 12:41:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

AutoAficionado

Just some backround on Lynk&Co, it's a Swedish-Chinese venture backed by China's Geely Automobiles. Car was developed by the same engineers behind the new Volvo's If i am correct.

The Chinese have alot of catching up to do, Volvo has been gaining traction recently. We will know in the long run the build quality and reliability of Chinese backed brands.

AutoAficionado (View Profile)

Posted on 3/12/2019 1:11:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]