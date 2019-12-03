Is World Ready For A 500HP Chinese M3 Killer?

Back in October last year, Chinese company Lynk & Co presented together with Cyan Racing a World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) vehicle based on the 03 sedan. The first video of the car undergoing testing on the road in Spain was released this week.



At the time of the car’s introduction, Cyan said the 03’s engine developed 500 hp, but that number apparently was just an estimate. As per the details released by the racing team this week, the 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant develops in fact 528 hp.







Read Article