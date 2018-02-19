Is the $80K starting price of 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio reasonable?

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrofoglio is known as the world’s fastest SUV after proving itself lethal around the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7:51. 7. Under its hood is a V6 engine that produces as much as 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts). And for a car this powerful to be in your garage, be ready to shell out a huge amount of money too - as the Stelvio Quadrofoglio has a starting price of $79,995 MSRP, excluding the $1,595 destination fee. This adds up to a total of $81,590.



With that price tag, we could definitely say that the Stelvio Quadrofoglio is not cheap. With that price, it actually is $38,000 more expensive than the regular Stelvio, which only comes out to be $41,995.



