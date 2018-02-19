Is the $80K starting price of 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio reasonable?

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrofoglio is known as the world’s fastest SUV after proving itself lethal around the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7:51.

7. Under its hood is a V6 engine that produces as much as 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts). And for a car this powerful to be in your garage, be ready to shell out a huge amount of money too - as the Stelvio Quadrofoglio has a starting price of $79,995 MSRP, excluding the $1,595 destination fee. This adds up to a total of $81,590.

With that price tag, we could definitely say that the Stelvio Quadrofoglio is not cheap. With that price, it actually is $38,000 more expensive than the regular Stelvio, which only comes out to be $41,995.

On paper it is a bargain, just like the Corvette. 505hp for $82k USD. And it can handle as seen with its steller Ring time. However, it is a small SUV, not mid or full size. So in my view, it is a great value at that price, sizing putting a ceiling on what you can charge. Buy it with the extended warranty or lease it on 36 months if you can write it off.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 8:57:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD That is why I mentioned "on paper" and that leasing is a good option for some. You are much closer to the real world issues on this and other cars than I am. Reviews are mostly rosy and it is a very quick SUV but there is no long-term testing on this or the sedan as they are both new to the market.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 9:39:34 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

On paper it's even less of a bargain.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 11:12:17 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This is NOT a bargain. Not even close. While it doesn't have as many egregious quality glitches as the Giulia had, any Alfa Romeo dealer will tell you the brand is still is not up to par. An $80K Mercedes will simply be worlds better. Yes the Quadrapleggio engine is a great engine, but it still loves going into the limp mode from time to time. Couple that with FCA's aversion to durability testing and you'd better lease. If you want a Quadraformaggio that will perform properly get a Macan. The sales pace of the Stelvio so far indicate that in no way will it challenge the segment for dominance, just like the Giulia has failed to score big.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 9:19:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Dexter1

Wishful thinking.

Dexter1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:46:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

This would not be a rational purchase based on reason, this would be an emotional one. Totally worth it!

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:49:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

valhallakey

I still think most of the quality issues are being or have been sorted. Most of the later reviews are not encountering the issues that plagued the earlier ones which seemed mostly engines going into limp mode but no actual mechanical issues. Cars today are largely parts bin from large parts/component manufacturers which should help a lot when it comes to quality. Transmissions, instrument clusters, shocks, brakes and on and on are the same or similar to what the Germans use. I sure hope they sort out the last details as it would be only a good thing to have more choices. Agree on the lease for now though :). I recently drove a Giulia TI AWD and it was fantastic. Great handling, steering, chassis, transmission and even the engine was much more lag free than the M240i we drove later. I would recommend it, on a lease.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 12:08:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

