Israel Goes Ahead And BANS Gasoline- And Diesel-powered Vehicle Sales Starting In 2030

Israelis will no longer be able to buy new gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles after 2030, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, unveiling a plan to replace them with electric cars and trucks that run on natural gas.



The challenge will be creating an initial “critical mass” of cars that will move the local industry away from gasoline and diesel engines, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said.



“We are already encouraging by funding charging stations, more than 2,000 new charging stations around the country,” Steinitz told Reuters.



The government, he said, will also “reduce taxation on electric cars to almost zero, so they are going to be much cheaper..."



