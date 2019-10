General Motors and the UAW touted gains in their tentative agreement that would allow all current full-time workers to reach wages of $32. 32 per hour by the end of the contract.

But those gains don't apply to everyone.

GM has separate classes of workers who aren't paid equally under this proposed deal (and others before it). They include roughly 3,000 employees of General Motors Components Holdings, a subsidiary created in 2009 after the bankruptcy of supplier Delphi Corp.