A proposed contract with General Motors that more than 46,000 UAW members are voting on this week contains lucrative bonuses and wage gains, but it doesn't bring any production from Mexico to the U. S. or save three plants that shut down this year.



The UAW's national strike against the automaker will extend at least through Friday, Oct. 25, as the tentative agreement GM reached last week with union leaders goes to the rank and file for ratification.



