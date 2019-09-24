It Might Be Legal But Would You Transport Your Kids This Way?

It's a threat every parent has made at least once: If you don't pipe down back there, I'll make you ride home on the roof.

A viral video from earlier this month appeared to show one pickup driver in Kansas make good on the promise, hauling down the highway with two young kids strapped to rear-facing car seats in the bed, wind and road noise blissfully drowning out their complaints over not stopping at McDonalds. A bit shocking, yes—but a closer look reveals those are no ordinary car seats, and the whole scene is in fact perfectly legal.





CANADIANCOMMENTS

Only in America.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2019 2:08:19 PM   

