It's Alive! Spy Video Catches Tesla Model 3 Prototype On The Streets

A newly released spy video showcases the more affordable electric sedan of the Californian automaker looking ready for the consumers months ahead of its actual dealership introduction.

This new spy video is a hint towards the idea that Tesla’s Model 3 production version might actually look virtually identical to the prototype Tesla used for the public reveal from last year. The company will start series assembly work from July after trials this month, and the example in the video is looking ready to enter the automaker’s stores – as the brand doesn’t use the traditional dealership network.

