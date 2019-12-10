It's COMING! According To Tesla's Elon Musk, The Pick-up Truck Reveal Is Happening As Planned

As of this week it's been confirmed.

Tesla's pick-up truck reveal is still slated for a November unveiling.

But, it's more complicated than that.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise. It's Tesla, after all. Keep in mind: We're still awaiting the second-gen Tesla Roadster and the Semi, which have yet to materialize. It's been about two years since we saw those products get their "reveal."

Frankly, expect this to be more of a fundraising event than a product reveal. And don't forget: The Model Y has yet to be put into production.

What we know about Tesla's pick-up truck, for now. It will feature a forward-thinking design that's unlike anything else. Elon Musk has described it as "cyberpunk" and "Blade Runner-esque," whatever that means. In addition, bold claims from Tesla suggest it will cost under $50,000 and handle like a Porsche 911. Oh, it will also tow up to 300,000 pounds of capacity and have a range of 400-500 miles on a full charge.

It all sounds a bit rich at the moment but let's see what comes about for November. Stay tuned!







