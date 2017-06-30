It's Coming! Shouldn't Be Long Now — Three-row Lexus RX Slated For October Debut

Just yesterday I took delivery of a Volkswagen Atlas for review purposes. I have to say that I looked around and, to be honest, I am not so sure I am pumped up about this vehicle.



At least it delivers in two key areas: It has plenty of space in all directions and it has a third row, which means seating for seven.



This got me thinking: Where the hell is the Lexus RX with three rows? It's been two years since we first got wind of a three-row RX.



According to a Japanese publication, Lexus is preparing for an October debut at the Tokyo Motor Show. And, if the report is to be believed, then we can also trust it will not actually be a long-wheelbase model. Toyota's luxury division is just going to extend the rear end to it can shoehorn the third row in there.



I am already sounding cramped at the thought of it.



We'll keep you abreast of the latest when it breaks.





