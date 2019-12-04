It's OFFICIAL! The All-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette Will Be Revealed On...

This is what many enthusiasts have been waiting for. The all-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been given a reveal date.



And it's not at the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) happening next week. It's also not at the end of May like some had forecasted.



All-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette



The all-new C8 Stingray will be revealed on July 18. As far as we know there's no significance around that date. But, the vehicle trotted around Manhattan's Times Square did make note of the number 8 — we're guessing for C8.



As of this morning there's a tremendous amount of speculation surrounding this vehicle. We're just going to wait for the fat lady to sing. In the meantime we'll keep you abreast of the latest rumors.



That said, get a listen to its lovely V8 waking up, below.









All-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette





















