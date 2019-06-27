It's Play Time! Hellcat Powered Ram 1500 Rebel Caught Frolicking In The Desert Sand

The Ram Rebel 1500 TRX Rebel is the pickup brand's upcoming performance truck packing the 6. 2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8. Jordan Denhoed spotted the vehicle testing at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan and snapped some photos of it. He was kind enough to give permission for Motor1.com to republish the images.

Like a previous test mule, Ram's engineers opt for a blacked-out appearance for these development vehicles. The truck wears components like fender extensions with exposed fasteners and dual exhaust pipes. All-terrain tires with bead-lock-style wheels provide a more rugged look. Mechanically, the Hellcat should make its familiar 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts), and the mill reportedly hooks up to a 10-speed automatic. The drivetrain allegedly includes ARB Air Lockers at both axles. Seeing Ram test the truck in the dunes suggests the company intends the pickup to be very capable off-road.



