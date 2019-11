he sprawling interests of Fiat-Chrysler are under increased scrutiny since the death of its iconoclastic leader Sergio Marchionne last year, with underperforming Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Fiat now in the crosshairs for investors. Motor Trend reports current CEO Mike Manley laid out plans for the three Italian marques on a Q3 earnings conference call on Thursday: Maserati is going electric, Alfa Romeo is canceling the GTV and 8C coupes, and there are no new Fiats in the pipeline.



