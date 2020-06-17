Italy Close To A $7.1 Billion Bailout Loan For FCA

Italy is close to approving a 6.

3 billion-euro ($7.1 billion) credit facility for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, setting the stage for Europe's biggest government-backed financing to an automaker since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

The guarantee still needs a signoff from Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri after accounting offices at his ministry approved the terms, the people said. It will then need to be green-lighted by Italy's state auditor.



User Comments

mre30

#Socialism.Ain't.It.Great

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 10:28:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yes. All the corporations line up for a handout. Nice. Propping up companies that don't plan for a rainy day is the reason why there are too many auto factories and too many brands competing for too few new car sales. It just delays the date for when there is only the final 3 making and selling cars; VW, Geeley and Toyota.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 12:17:33 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Well when the "rainy day" is a hoax dreamt up socialists for the purpose of oppressing people and ruining people financially....

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 4:34:25 PM | | Votes: 0   

