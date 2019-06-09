JUST SAY NO: Trump Administration Set To REVOKE California's Authority To Set Its Own Vehicle Greenhouse Gas Standards

Two U.

S. agencies are preparing to submit for final White House regulatory review a plan to revoke California's authority to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas standards and declare that states are pre-empted from setting their own vehicle rules, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The EPA in August 2018 proposed revoking a waiver granted to California in 2013 under the Clean Air Act as part of the Trump administration's plan to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards through 2025.



