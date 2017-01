Jaguar is plotting a new small SUV to sit underneath the F-Pace, and our spy photographers have caught a first glimpse of the new baby Jaguar SUV wearing its production bodywork for the first time.

The car, which could take on the E-Pace name, is still heavily masked but it’s possible to make out the distinctive shape of the new crossover, packing F-Pace design traits into a smaller, chunkier package.