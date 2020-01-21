Jaguar I-Pace Gets Run Through The Steps And Comes Up Seriously Short On Highway Range

The Jaguar I-Pace was the first serious electric rival to the Tesla Model X, but in the real world, is it really all that it’s cracked up to be? To find out, Harry Metcalfe put one to the test for a day’s worth of driving in the UK.

Metcalfe started his journey with the battery of the I-Pace sitting at 100 per cent and the estimated range at 244 miles (392 km). Like all electric cars, however, the range displayed on the vehicle’s digital instrument cluster can fluctuate greatly depending on usage.



