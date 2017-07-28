Jaguar's press release follows:



GONE IN 44 SECONDS - NEW JAGUAR XJR575 HOSTS 186MPH INTERVIEW

Jaguar designer Wayne Burgess answers questions at top speed to mark launch of new performance saloon

Jaguar XJR575 has more power than any previous XJ with a top speed of 186 mph

Performance saloon accelerates from 0-62mph (100km/h) in just 4. 4 seconds – and from 0-186mph in 44 seconds

5.0-litre V8 Supercharged engine produces 700Nm of torque

New addition continues Jaguar’s heritage of luxurious refinement and interior comfort with upgraded performance and unique design touches

Electronic Active Differential enables fine control of power delivery and maximises traction

Two new paint options from Special Vehicle Operations division ensure XJR575 is more individual than ever

Enhancements to Touch Pro Infotainment system include larger 10-inch touchscreen and 4G Wi-Fi

Intelligent safety measures include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitoring

Wayne Burgess, Production Studio Director and SVO Projects at Jaguar, quizzed by TV presenter and racer Amanda Stretton in the back of the XJR575

Jaguar has launched the new XJR575 with a high-speed interview starring designer Wayne Burgess being questioned by TV presenter and race driver Amanda Stretton as the performance saloon accelerates from 0-186mph.



2018 Jaguar XJR575 Lasting just 44 seconds – the time it takes Jaguar’s fastest XJ saloon to reach its top speed – Burgess gave a quick-fire insight into the development of the potent new model. The high velocity interview was almost over before it began, but the unrelenting acceleration of the new XJ flagship did not stop Burgess, Production Studio Director and SVO Projects Director at Jaguar, from providing a unique take on the performance saloon.



I have done plenty of short interviews in my time, but nothing quite like this! It might have been a bit of fun but doesn’t it just demonstrate perfectly the extreme performance of the new XJR575. I could barely finish answering those quick-fire questions before we hit 186mph and then it was all over! Can we go again? Wayne Burgess Production Studio Director and SVO Projects, Jaguar The XJR575 is the new performance flagship for the XJ range with power up from 550PS to 575PS, delivering 0-62mph (100 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds. Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine also provides 700Nm of torque, providing the new addition to the range with effortless acceleration and refinement.



Customers will be able to choose between two bespoke exterior colour finishes created by Special Vehicle Operations – Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Grey – while additional tailor-made exterior details include a rear spoiler, side sills, front bumper and lower air intakes featuring gloss black surrounds.



Updated exterior badging and twin bonnet louvres mark the vehicle out from the rest of the range, as do the red brake callipers that accompany the 20-inch Farallon gloss-black wheels. Bespoke embossed tread plates alongside intaglio and diamond-quilted seating add a final flourish to the XJR575’s interior. This is a performance vehicle, but that doesn’t mean we have had to cut any corners when it comes to comfort or design. Jaguar is the standard bearer for interior refinement and the XJR575 is no different. It can go very quickly, but it does so with the serene comfort customers expect from a Jaguar saloon. That makes this a very special car indeed. Ian Callum Director of Design, Jaguar The XJR575 is manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover's Castle Bromwich plant alongside the XE, XF, F-TYPE and XJ model lines.



