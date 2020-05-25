Jaguar Land Rover Asks For Over $1.2 Billion in Government Aide

Jaguar Land Rover has asked for a support package worth in excess of £1 billion ($1.

2 billion) from the British government.

The car manufacturer has felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and is engaged in talks with the Department for Business, Energy and Industry strategy for the loan.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, JLR said it was “in regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential.” However, the automaker banished claims that it is seeking upwards of £2 billion ($2.4 billion).



Tata has grossly mismanaged JLR.

They stupidly tried to take Jaguar upmarket to improve profit, but sales flagged and profits lagged.

Then Ian Callum designed cars with ZERO Jaguar DNA that were dull to ugly with the worst offense being the stylistic crucifixion of the XJ. That bastard should have been fired the second he proposed his Merkur Scorpio homage.

Then there are the Land Rovers that overlap with Range Rovers and the Range Rovers that overlap with Land Rovers. Utterly stupid.

Beyond that, there has been no attention to reliability.

Jaguar needs to axe the XE/XF/current and next XJ and build the Bertone B99 for $50K. The F Type needs to be priced where the C7 Corvette left off. It should come standard with a V8 again at the magic $50K for a base.

That won't happen of course because Jaguar is sales phobic.

