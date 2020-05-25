Jaguar Land Rover Asks For Over $1.2 Billion in Government Aide

Jaguar Land Rover has asked for a support package worth in excess of £1 billion ($1. 2 billion) from the British government.

The car manufacturer has felt the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and is engaged in talks with the Department for Business, Energy and Industry strategy for the loan.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, JLR said it was “in regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential.” However, the automaker banished claims that it is seeking upwards of £2 billion ($2.4 billion).