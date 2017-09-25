Jaguar Land Rover To Tackle S-Class With Upcoming Road Rover Wagon

Jaguar Land Rover will stun the automotive world by launching a new model line, the Road Rover, before the end of the decade, Autocar can reveal.

The first production vehicle will be a premium all-electric model, aimed primarily at markets such as California in the US and China.



The first Road Rover is understood to be a Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival in terms of outright luxury and interior craftsmanship but with? some ‘all-terrain’ capability. The car will also be tuned ?for impressive on-road dynamic performance, taking advantage of the potential delivered by electric motors.