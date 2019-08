Due to the competitive nature of the automotive industry, it’s common to see carmakers take direct aim against some of their rivals to sway buyers—this is called a “conquest” incentive in dealer lingo. Currently, it appears Jaguar is working extra hard at trying to persuade owners and prospective buyers of the Tesla Model 3 to get them into I-Pace all-electric crossovers by offering up to $15,000 in incentives.



Read Article