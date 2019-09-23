Jaguar's F-Type Replacement Could Be A Mid-Engined All Electric

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:02:26 PM

0 user comments | Views : 306 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Based on comments made by Jaguar's former designer Ian Callum, the iconic automaker might be "pulling a Corvette" with its next F-Type, going for a mid-engined layout with its next flagship sports car.

 

According to Autocar, the British automaker is still mulling over whether to stick with the front-engined, rear-drive setup for the next-gen F-Type or make the switch to a mid-engined and possibly electric layout. The publication reports that people "close to the project" are leaning towards the latter.



Read Article


Jaguar's F-Type Replacement Could Be A Mid-Engined All Electric

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]