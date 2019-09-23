Jaguar's F-Type Replacement Could Be A Mid-Engined All Electric

Based on comments made by Jaguar's former designer Ian Callum, the iconic automaker might be "pulling a Corvette" with its next F-Type, going for a mid-engined layout with its next flagship sports car. According to Autocar, the British automaker is still mulling over whether to stick with the front-engined, rear-drive setup for the next-gen F-Type or make the switch to a mid-engined and possibly electric layout. The publication reports that people "close to the project" are leaning towards the latter.



