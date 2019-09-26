Japanese Automakers Still Want Government Favors Even Though No Longer The Subject Of Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 9/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:36 AM

0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Japan’s car companies urged the government to keep up its support for the industry, even as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement that removed the immediate threat of new auto tariffs on the Asian country.

Akio Toyoda, who serves as the president of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is CEO of Toyota Motor Corp., told Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara that he welcomed the pact, but said the industry “faces extremely difficult challenges,” citing a stronger yen, an impending hike in sales tax and other uncertainties.



Read Article


Japanese Automakers Still Want Government Favors Even Though No Longer The Subject Of Tariffs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]